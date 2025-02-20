Tiger-Cats Sign WR Dimitri Stanley

February 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed American receiver Dimitri Stanley.

Stanley, 25, most recently spent time with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2024. The 6-0, 200-pound native of Aurora, Colorado finished his collegiate career at Iowa State University (2022-23) where he suited up in 23 games over two seasons, registering 48 receptions for 559 yards and one touchdown. Prior to his time at Iowa State, Stanley played 30 games over four seasons at the University of Colorado (2018-21) registering 70 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns.

His father, Walter, played 10 seasons of professional football with eight seasons in the NFL and two with the Ottawa Rough Riders (1993-94).

