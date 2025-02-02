Tiger-Cats Sign National Receiver Wolitarsky

February 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed national receiver Drew Wolitarsky.

"I've known Drew for seven years and he has the most magnetic personality I've ever come across," said Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia. "In addition to being an extremely talented football player, Drew has a natural ability to lead and unite a football team. Whether it's running a position meeting, putting in extra work before and after practice or playing his guitar for his teammates in the locker room, I know Drew will do whatever it takes to make the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a better football club."

Wolitarsky, 29, suited up in 10 games last season for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 33 receptions for 403 yards and one touchdown. The 6'1, 225-pound native of Santa Clarita, California has played 96 games over his seven seasons in the CFL with the Blue Bombers (2017-24), totalling 227 receptions for 2,954 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was released by Winnipeg on January 27, 2025.

The former University of Minnesota receiver, who is listed as a national under the CFL's rules as his mother is a native of Montreal, was originally selected by the Blue Bombers in the 2017 Supplemental Draft. He played 47 games over his four seasons with the Golden Gophers (2013-16), posting 130 catches for 1,749 yards.

