Tiger-Cats Sign American DB Tyler Boatwright

February 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed American defensive back Tyler Boatwright.

Boatwright most recently attended minicamps with the National Football League's New York Giants (2024) and New York Jets (2024). The 6'1, 180-pound native of Hillsborough, New Jersey played 33 games over his five seasons at Central Connecticut State University (2018-23), totalling 71 tackles, two quarterback sacks, two interceptions and 22 pass breakups. He earned All-Northeast Conference honours in 2021.

The football club also announced the following player has been released:

American- DL- Brandon Barlow

