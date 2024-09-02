Tiger-Cats Extend Their Lead with a Huge 70-Yd TD: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo Levi Mitchell and Tim White connect for a 70-yd touchdown, earning the Ticats their 3rd TD of the game.

