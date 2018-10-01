Tides to Renovate Thalia/Malibu Rec Association Field Tuesday

October 1, 2018 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release





As part of The Youth Field Makeover Project presented by Orkin, Tides groundskeepers and front office staff will be traveling to Thalia/Malibu Rec Association in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, October 2nd to help renovate its youth softball field. The renovation will begin at approximately 9:00 am, with the field makeover including an upgrade to the playing surface, an improvement to existing dugouts and pest prevention services courtesy of Orkin.

Since the inaugural renovation in 2012, the Tides have renovated 11 fields in the Hampton Roads community: Ocean View Little League (Norfolk), Smithfield Recreation Association (Smithfield), Bennett's Creek Little League (Suffolk), Phoebus Little League (Hampton), Shore Little League (Nassawadox), Cradock Little League (Portsmouth), Little Creek National (Norfolk), Gloucester Youth Baseball (Gloucester), Surry County Pony Baseball (Surry), Deer Park Youth Field (Newport News) and Eason's Crossroads Ballpark (Gates, NC).

The project is made possible thanks to the Tides Youth Baseball Fund, a program established by the Tides in 1990 as a way to raise money for youth baseball and softball programs in Hampton Roads. In addition to assisting with field renovations, the Youth Baseball Fund also helps local teams and leagues with travel expenses. The Youth Baseball Fund is partially financed by scoreboard announcements at Harbor Park throughout the season, and those wishing to make a donation directly to the Youth Baseball Fund can do so via norfolkides.com under the "Harbor Park" section.

Thalia/Malibu Rec Association is located at 421 Thalia Road in Virginia Beach.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.