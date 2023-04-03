Tides to Play as Norfolk Lumpia on April 8th

April 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced that they will transform their identity into the Norfolk Lumpia for their game on Saturday, April 8th at Harbor Park. The Tides will wear special jerseys and hats that night to help celebrate the region's robust Filipino-American culture. The night will also feature a special pre-game ceremony showcasing Filipino culture, Filipino food vendors on the concourse, and a very special ceremonial first pitch by Grammy Award Winning, American Multi-Platinum Record Producer, and Songwriting Hall of Fame Inductee, Chad Hugo of The Neptunes/N.E.R.D.!

"We're very excited to launch this unique team identity at Harbor Park" said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "Hampton Roads has a rich Filipino-American culture. Filipino cuisine is on featured menus throughout the area from sports bars to seafood restaurants. Lumpia is etched into the core of the Hampton Roads food scene. We are fortunate to work with members of the Filipino American National Historical Society - Hampton Roads Chapter to bring this identity to life. Their support has been integral to making the entire night special as we showcase the talent of the Filipino American community of Hampton Roads. We look forward to continuing this partnership for seasons to come."

The Hampton Roads community, which encompasses the cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and surrounding areas, is home to one of the largest Filipino American populations in the country. Many Filipinos immigrated to the area via the United States military, particularly the United States Navy, as well as health professions, and teaching careers.

On Saturday, April 8th, Harbor Park will feature local Filipino food vendors, showcasing a wide-variety of Filipino cuisine, including Lumpia. The vendors include It's All Good Food, Flippin' Hangry and Andie's Bakery. Lumpia will also be available for all Tides games at Harbor Park at the new 757 Comfort Food stand on the First Base concourse.

A specialty NewEra cap has been created for the night. The blue cap with a brim inspired by the Flag of the Philippines features lumpia logo on the front of the cap and the Flag of the Philippines stars and sun on the brim. The customized jersey features the Norfolk Lumpia word mark, lumpia logo on the left sleeve.

Limited-edition custom merchandise is also available, including the 59fifty New Era cap, adjustable caps, and jerseys. All of the Norfolk Lumpia merchandise is available for purchase now at Tides.milbstore.com and will be available for purchase, while supplies last, at the Tides Team Store starting Saturday, April 8 for Filipino American Heritage Night.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $15 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.