Tides Lose Series Opener at Jacksonville Tuesday

The Norfolk Tides lost, 6-4, in their series opening game at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Tuesday night. The game was tied, 3-3, entering the bottom of the eighth inning when Jacksonville put up a three-spot, including a two-run home run.

The first runs of the game were scored by Jacksonville in the bottom of the first inning. Bryson Brigman led off for the Jumbo Shrimp and scored on a home run by Monte Harrison, his fifth of the season.

The Tides answered right back to tie the game in the top of the second inning. With one out, Kelvin Gutierrez singled to right field and Brett Cumberland walked to put runners on first and second. Two batters later with two outs, Mason McCoy tripled to left-center to score both base runners. It was McCoy's fifth triple of the season, which is tied for second in the Triple-A East.

Norfolk took the lead in the top of the fifth inning. With McCoy at second base, who singled earlier in the inning, Robert Neustrom knocked him in on a single to give the Tides the lead.

Jacksonville tied the game in the seventh inning and took the lead in the eighth. With Harrison at second base in the seventh, Lewin Diaz knocked him in to tie the game at 3-3. The Jumbo Shrimp had their big inning in the eighth with three runs scored. With Zack Zehner on, Joe Dunand launched a two-run homer to take the lead. The Jumbo Shrimp added another on a sacrifice bunt RBI by Brigman to score Tristan Pompey.

Ryan Ripken had an RBI single in the top of the ninth, but that would be all the Tides could muster as they lost to Jacksonville, 6-4. Tomorrow night, the two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader. For game one, LHP Kevin Smith (1-3, 5.26) will pitch for Norfolk and oppose RHP Jordan Holloway (0-3, 4.50). For game two, RHP Claudio Custodio (1-2, 4.35) will start for the Tides while LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-4, 6.04) will go for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch for game one will be at 5:05 p.m.

