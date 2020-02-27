Tides Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

The Norfolk Tides today announced their 2020 promotional schedule. Individual tickets will go on sale Monday, March 2 at 10 am, with fans able to purchase tickets in person at Harbor Park, online at NorfolkTides.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

The 2020 promotional schedule features 12 postgame fireworks shows and eight 12:05 Business Special matinees. Traditional favorites include Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (June 23 & August 11), Star Wars Night (July 18), Armed Forces Night (May 16), Marine Corps Night (June 13), Coast Guard Night (July 31) and Navy Night (August 15). Also returning to the promotional schedule are ODU Night - featuring an appearance by Indianapolis Colts WR Zach Pascal - on April 11, Wands & Wizards Night (June 27), Princess Day (August 16), Pride Night (June 10) and Fan Appreciation Night (September 6).

The Tides will play as the Pajaritos de Norfolk for five Copa de la DiversiÃ³n nights (May 3, June 28, July 17, August 14 & September 5), and Harbor Park will host Bark in the Park for all five Monday home games in 2020. Mondays will also feature discounted tickets for Military, Tuesdays will include $2 beer specials, and every Wednesday at the ballpark will feature $5 wine specials.

Harbor Park will host three characters from The Office this season, as actor Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) visits on June 9, Creed Bratton appears on July 16 and Andy Buckley (David Wallace) visits on August 27. New to the promotional schedule this season is a Ryan Mountcastle International League MVP bobblehead (May 15), a retro Tidewater Tides bobblehead (July 31), a reversible soccer scarf (August 15) and a Pajaritos silicone pint glass (July 17). Fans can also take home giveaways like baseball caps (June 14 and August 28), a Team USA youth jersey (May 29), mini bats (June 12) and three sets of Tides baseball cards (June 26, July 8 and August 12). As always, kids can run the bases at Harbor Park after every game, weather permitting.

The entire promotional schedule can be viewed online at NorfolkTides.com. Additional promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Single game tickets start at $13 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $14. The Tides also offer special discounts to children through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $11. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

Norfolk opens the 2020 regular season on Thursday, April 9 with a 6:35 game vs. the Gwinnett Stripers. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

