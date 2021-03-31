Tickets to Chicago Cubs Alternate Site Games in South Bend Available FridayÃÂ

March 31, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - For the first time in nearly 18 months, professional baseball returns to Michiana as the Chicago Cubs Alternate Site team will host two exhibition games with fans in attendance at Four Winds Field. Tickets for these games go on-sale to the general public at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2 and will only be available for purchase online.

The Cubs will host their alternate site counterparts from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, April 10 and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, April 17. Gates open at 1:00 p.m. ET and first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. for both games. With Major League Baseball pushing back the start of the 2021 Minor League season to May 4, these alternate site teams are composed of Triple-A and Major League caliber players.

"We are incredibly thankful to the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball for allowing us the opportunity to host fans at these games," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Just as the players need to stay conditioned for the upcoming season, our staff will use these games as a tune-up for the upcoming Minor League Baseball season."

Tickets are $10.00 for General Admission and only 1,000 tickets will be sold at SouthBendCubs.com. Tickets will not be available at the box office or by phone. When purchasing, fans will be able to select the section they would like to sit in. On gameday, they will be asked to physically distance themselves from other fans they may not know in that section. In compliance with MLB's mandated buffer zone between players and fans, the first two rows will not be available and fans will not be permitted to ask for autographs.

Four Winds Field will have concessions available for purchase and the Miller Lite Tiki Hut, Steakadelphia Stand, and Cubs Den Team Store will also all be open.

These games will follow the State of Indiana's guidelines set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium.

In accordance with Major League Baseball's health and safety guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all times while in public areas like restrooms, on the concourse, entering and exiting the stadium, and walking down to the seating bowl. These coverings may be removed when actively eating and drinking while at your seat.

Information on single-game tickets for the South Bend Cubs 2021 season will be available next week. South Bend will open the season at home against the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.