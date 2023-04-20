Tickets Selling Fast for Saturday's Game 2

After a First Round sweep of the Knoxville Ice Bears, your Huntsville Havoc are on to the Semifinals in the SPHL Playoffs and are coming home to the VBC!

The Havoc take on the Birmingham Bulls in the SPHL Semifinals, with the lone home game taking place this Saturday, April 22nd at the VBC!

Tickets are selling fast for Game 2 here in the Rocket City, so get yours now! Skip the fees by calling the Havoc Office or by visiting the VBC Box Office. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster. See below for limited premium options

Call to buy single game tickets (skip the fees)

Visit the VBC Box Office (skip the fees)

Purchase on Ticketmaster

Ever wanted to sit in a suite? We have one Ice Suite and one Platform Suite left for Saturday's Game 2! Click FevoGM.com/Game2Premiumto purchase!

