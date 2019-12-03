Tickets on Sale Wednesday for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech Games

December 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - Tickets for both games between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders at MGM Park will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, December 4, at 10 am CT. The two teams will play in Biloxi on March 10 at 6:00 pm and on March 11 at 5:00 pm in a pair of midweek matchups.

Fans can purchase tickets online at biloxishuckers.com, through TicketMaster or at the MGM Park Box Office, located on the northeast corner of MGM Park near the intersection of Caillavet and Howard Avenue. Group outings are available for both games.

Mississippi State has played in the College World Series in back-to-back years and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional four consecutive seasons. In 2019, the Bulldogs featured the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Ethan Small, who was selected by the Shuckers parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 MLB First Year Player Draft. Former Mississippi State pitcher Daniel Brown spent the entire 2019 season with the Shuckers, and in 2016, former Mississippi State righty Brandon Woodruff appeared in 20 games with the Shuckers, earning the 2016 Robin Yount Award, given to the Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Like Mississippi State, Texas Tech appeared in back-to-back College World Series in 2018 and 2019. The Red Raiders are the only team to host an NCAA Regional over each of the last four seasons and they have punched their ticket to the College World Series in four of the last six seasons. Texas Tech has captured the Big 12 Championship in two of the last three seasons and has had 48 players selected in the Major League Baseball draft in the last seven years, including 2019 eighth-overall pick Josh Jung. In the 2019 draft, the Milwaukee Brewers selected Red Raiders second baseman Gabe Holt in the seventh round and RHP Taylor Floyd in the 10th round.

Shuck Nation members can enjoy an advanced presale for tickets to both games and will also receive a discount on tickets that they purchase to either game. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from December 3, 2019

Tickets on Sale Wednesday for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech Games - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.