Tickets on Sale Now for Newsboys Concert at Peoples Natural Gas Field

March 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce tickets are on sale now for the Newsboys at Peoples Natural Gas Field concert on Wednesday, June 19, presented by Way Truth Life Radio and the Central PA Christian Institute. Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 814-943-5400, or at the PNG Field Box Office along Park Ave.

Newsboys will bring their uplifting and inspirational Worldwide Revival Nights Tour to Way Truth Life Radio's Summer Xplosion. Since arriving on the scene in 1985 in their native Australia, the Newsboys have taken Christian music by storm. Nearly four decades later, the iconic band is an undisputed industry leader having released 17 studio albums, 6 of which have been certified gold; 33 #1 singles; multiple GRAMMY® and American Music Award nominations; and signature hits ranging from "He Reigns" and "Born Again" to their 15-week chart-topper, "We Believe."

Tickets range from $22 to $54 depending on seating location. A limited number of VIP meet and greet add-ons are available for an additional $30 to any seating level. The meet and greet will be held before the concert in the 3B picnic area. Gates will open for the event at 5:00 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. concert.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 8, 2024

Tickets on Sale Now for Newsboys Concert at Peoples Natural Gas Field - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.