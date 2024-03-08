Tickets on Sale Now for Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival
March 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release
The Charleston RiverDogs announced that Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park will host the second stop on Bert "The Machine" Kreischer's third annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival which will visit 13 of the most iconic ballparks, amphitheaters and arenas across the country. The June 13 event will feature Kreischer, Mark Normand, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, and other guests to be announced.
The show starts at 7:00 p.m. and the gates will open at 5:00 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now!
