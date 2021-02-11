Tickets on Sale Monday for the 2021 Trustmark College Showdown on March 2

February 11, 2021 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Tickets for the 2021 Trustmark College Showdown between Southern Miss and No. 7 Mississippi State will go on sale to the general public on Monday, February 15th at 2 pm. The first pitch on Tuesday, March 2nd is set for 6 pm with gates opening at 5 pm.

Tickets may be purchased online through Ticketmaster, mississippibraves.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For sponsorship opportunities, suite and party deck rentals, please contact Eliza Buckley with Spectrum Capital at 601-351-2078. VIP Tickets are $49 and General Admission Tickets are $35.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION:

Bowl seating in Trustmark Park will be limited to a maximum of 25% capacity to ensure a minimum of six feet of social distancing between patrons of separate groups.

Seating will include VIP seating which will consist of properly spaced assigned seat pods.

The remaining chairback seating will be sold to GA Pods allowing fans to socially distance themselves from other patrons in the seating bowl.

GA Pod seating will be first come first serve; please ensure a minimum of six feet of social distancing between persons not in the same group.

HEALTH & SAFETY

Spectrum Events ask that all guest and stadium staff conduct self-screening prior to arriving at Trustmark Park. If anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19 or a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, that person should stay at home.

Only diaper & medical bags permitted; no other bags or portable chairs permitted.

Face coverings are required for ingress, egress, and movement inside Trustmark Park.

All information and all College Showdown headquarters can be found HERE.

Information regarding the 2021 Mississippi Braves season will be coming soon. Season tickets, flex-plans, and group outings are on sale by calling 888-BRAVES4. More information is available at mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 11, 2021

Tickets on Sale Monday for the 2021 Trustmark College Showdown on March 2 - Mississippi Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.