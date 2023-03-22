Tickets on Sale for Trash Pandas Meet the Team Dinner

MADISON, Alabama - An exclusive opportunity to meet the 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas ahead of Opening Night is now available. Tickets to the 2023 Meet the Team Dinner are now on sale!

The second annual dinner will take place at Toyota Field on Wednesday, April 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and features a buffet-style dinner with Trash Pandas players and coaches seated alongside fans at each table.

2022 Southern League Manager of the Year and 2023 Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley will preview the upcoming season, followed by a question-and-answer session with players and coaches. Fans attending can also enter raffles for a chance to win autographed and game-used memorabilia.

The buffet dinner includes:

Seasonal mixed green salad (Seasonal mixed greens, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmesan house croutons)

Grilled Flank Steak (Chef Attendant Carving Station with chimichurri, and caramelized onion jam)

Pan Seared Chicken (Marsala mushroom demi-glace with fresh herbs)

Potato Sauté (Roasted garlic and fresh thyme)

Chef's Macaroni and Cheese (Cavatappi pasta and smoked gouda)

Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Assorted Desserts

Tickets are now available for $75 each. Tables of seven are available for $400. All proceeds from the event will go to the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation. Limited tickets remain, so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity before it's gone!

Also on the Trash Pandas Foundation calendar is an Easter Breakfast on Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 a.m. in the SportsMED Stadium Club. The event features a breakfast buffet, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, an appearance by Sprocket, and an Easter Egg Hunt. Tickets are available at $20 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased HERE.

The Trash Pandas Foundation is the non-profitable arm of the Rocket City organization, a 501c3 organization dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and to positively impact communities in the North Alabama region. Click HERE to learn more about the Trash Pandas Foundation.

The Trash Pandas open the season the following night, April 6, at Toyota Field. First pitch against the Chattanooga Lookouts is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

