Tickets on Sale for Space Cowboys Exhibition vs. Astros at Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys placed single-game tickets on sale to the public today for a Spring Training exhibition against the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. on March 27 at Constellation Field, presented by Visit Sugar Land.

"It's an honor to be hosting the inaugural exhibition games between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Houston Astros at Constellation Field," said Director of Economic Development, Elizabeth Huff. "Our long-standing partnership with Constellation Field and the Space Cowboys has brought invaluable opportunities to the City of Sugar Land, helping to elevate local businesses throughout the community and position Sugar Land as a premiere travel destination."

The exhibition will serve as one of the marquee events in the City of Sugar Land's history, with the Astros making their first ever playing appearance of any kind in Sugar Land. It will also be the first ever playing appearance from a Major League Baseball club of any kind in Sugar Land, and the first-time hosting Astros and Space Cowboys uniforms on the same playing field. The two teams will meet for another exhibition on March 28 at Minute Maid Park, presented by Visit Sugar Land. AT&T SportsNet Southwest will cover the Monday match-up on their alternate channel.

Fans can head to slspacecowboys.com/tickets to purchase tickets to the one-of-a-kind event at Constellation Field.

The Houston Astros will also go on sale to the public today for the exhibition game hosted at Minute Maid Park, presented by Visit Sugar Land, on Tuesday, March 28. Fans can visit astros.com for more information.

The Space Cowboys open their regular season on March 31, with their Home Opener on April 4 vs. the Round Rock Express. Full and partial-season ticketing plans are currently available by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

