Tickets on Sale for Butler vs. Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - Two of Indiana's top college baseball programs - Butler University (away) and Indiana University (home) - take the field this April at Victory Field. The Bulldogs and Hoosiers clash on Tuesday, April 26 with first pitch at 6:35 PM. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Tickets are on sale today.

Assigned seating is available for $10 per ticket or $8 for groups of 25+ individuals. Children ages 2 and under are free. Contact Indianapolis Indians Director of Ticket Sales Chad Bohm at [email protected] for more details on premium and suite options.

"We're excited to showcase two of our state's best collegiate baseball programs at our beautiful downtown ballpark," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager. "The players, coaches and passionate fan bases bring energy to every game, and we expect Butler and Indiana to provide a competitive and compelling matchup."

Victory Field has hosted numerous college games over the years. Butler last played at the corner of West and Maryland Streets in 2018, falling to Indiana State University. The Hoosiers will be making their sixth trip to The Vic since 2015. Indiana is 4-1 at Victory Field with two wins apiece over Notre Dame University and Ball State University. The Hoosiers' lone defeat came to the Fighting Irish in 2016.

Fans can purchase Indians single-game tickets by visiting IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545. Season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations are also available.

