Tickets On-Sale for Baseball Border Bash at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in partnership with the University of South Carolina Aiken (Peach Belt Conference), will begin selling tickets to the general public on Friday, March 13th, for the Pacers' second trip to SRP Park to host Augusta University (Peach Belt Conference) on Thursday, April 2nd.

Individual tickets go on sale to the general public at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta) on Friday, March 13th, at 9AM. Fans who would like to purchase online will be able to start at 10AM via greenjacketsbaseball.com. Tickets for the March 24th SRP Park High School Showcase game between North Augusta High School and South Aiken High School will also be made available on March 13th via greenjacketsbaseball.com. There will be NO phone orders for these events.

The GreenJackets will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets season seat members, holders, sponsors & both USC Aiken and Augusta University alumni & booster clubs from Monday, March 9th through Thursday, March 12th at midnight. School alumni and booster members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

Ticket Pricing for USC Aiken vs. Augusta University at SRP Park: - WOW! Club and MurphyAdvantage.com Club (1st & 3rd Base Club)- $12 - Lower Bowl- $5 - Students with ID and Kids 4-12- $3 - Kids 3 and under: Free (ticket at given at gate)

GreenJackets Information on reserving seats for USC Aiken v. Augusta University game: - Monday, March 9th Pre-Sale will open up for 2020 GreenJackets Full Season Ticket Members & Holders & Sponsors - Tuesday, March 10th Pre-Sale will open up for 2020 GreenJackets Half Season Ticket Members & Holders - Wednesday, March 11th Pre-Sale will open up for 2020 GreenJackets 20 Game Members & Holders - VIP Sales will cease on Thursday, March 12th at 11:59pm - VIP Sales does not guarantee your GreenJackets Season Seat location.

The conference showdown between USC Aiken and Augusta University is shaping up to be a crucial matchup at SRP Park as just one game seperates the two teams in the Peach Belt Conference standings.

