Tickets Go on Sale Thursday, February 10 at 10am for Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City

(LANSING, Mich) - Tickets for the Michigan Brewers Guild 's newest festival - the Spring Beer Festival - will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Thursday, February 10 online at MiBeer.com. Enthusiast members are able to purchase their tickets beginning Tuesday, February 8.

This new festival will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 1-6pm in Traverse City at Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters, at 333 Stadium Drive (US-31 South, Traverse City).

"The Michigan Brewers Guild is proud to host the premier beer festivals in the state. Since our first Summer Beer Festival in 1998, we have been committed to promoting local beer and supporting the brewery members of our non-profit trade association," says Scott Graham, MBG Executive Director. "This festival in northern lower Michigan is a great addition to the geographical footprint of our events and we are sure there will be a lot of enthusiasm in Traverse City and the surrounding area. It is great to expand our partnership with the team at the Pit Spitters and add to the years-long relationship we have had in producing our Winter Beer Festival in Comstock Park."

The 5,000-seat Turtle Creek Stadium is a privately-owned multi-purpose facility located just south of downtown Traverse City and home to the Traverse City Pit Spitters of the Northwoods collegiate wooden bat league. The stadium was originally opened in 2006 and the facility and baseball franchise were purchased by group of investors led by the West Michigan Whitecaps in September of 2018.

"We're beyond excited to host this great event. When we took over the stadium, one of our goals was to open it up to hold large community events, and this partnership with the Michigan Brewers Guild fits that goal to a tee," says Mickey Graham, Pit Spitters General Manager, who helped the Guild develop the Winter Beer Festival downstate. "The Guild is known for putting on first-class events and we think this will be festival all beer lovers from across the state will enjoy."

The MBG 2022 festival schedule includes:

Winter Beer Festival - Saturday, February 23 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park (Grand Rapids)

Tickets on sale now at www.mibeer.com/Events/winter-beer-festival-1 Spring Beer Festival - Saturday, May 7 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City

General admission tickets go on sale on Thursday, February 10 at 10am

Summer Beer Festival - Friday, July 22 & Saturday, July 23 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti

General admission tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 28 at 10am U.P. Fall Beer Festival - Saturday, September 10 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette

General admission tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 30 at 10am Detroit Fall Beer Festival - Saturday, October 22 at Eastern Market in Detroit

General admission tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 4 at 10am

For more on each festival, visit MiBeer.com/events .

Formed in 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild represents nearly 300 member breweries. The Guild is a passionate beer community that believes in quality artisanship, bold character, fun, responsibility and pushing the boundaries. The mission of the Guild is to promote and protect the Michigan beer industry with an overarching goal to help locally brewed beer attain 20% of all beer sales in the state by 2025.

Michigan's brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $872 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #6 in the nation-supporting its title as "The Great Beer State."

