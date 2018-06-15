Tickets for Opening Night Are Sold Out

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians announced today that tickets are SOLD OUT for Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by ABC Office Equipment, KREM 2, 93.7 The Mountain, 1510 KGA NW Sports Talk, and Journal of Business.

Tickets are still available for the remaining four games of the season opening homestand against the Boise Hawks.

Saturday Night is Yoke's $1 Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, 92.9 ZZU, and Spokane Coeur d'Alene Living. All hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches, and Pepsi products are only $1.00 all night long!

Sunday is the Father's Day Game presented by Radia, KXLY 4 News, Rock 94 1/2, 700 ESPN, and Family Guide. All Indians players will be wearing special edition light blue hats that will be auctioned off during the game benefiting the MultiCare Foundation for local prostate cancer patients. Stick around after the game to play catch on the field with your dad courtesy of Pizza Factory. The game starts at 3:30 PM.

Monday is Bark in the Park Night presented by the University of Washington and Alt 96.1. Bring your favorite canine companion to a game! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters (SCRAPS, Spokanimal, and Humane Society). Stick around after the game and join the Puppy Parade on the field!

Tuesday is Field of Green Sweepstakes & Azteca Taco Tuesday presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, Hot 96.9, and KXLY 920/100.7 FM. Sign-up at the game as one fan will win a yard makeover courtesy of Wittkopf Landscape Supplies. The winner will receive the professional services of the Spokane Indians award winning grounds crew for a day plus yard tips that will keep your yard looking healthy and new. Get a taco & tots for $3 for Taco Tuesday!

