Tickets for JJ Watt Charity Classic Softball Game on Sale Now

December 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the JJ Watt Foundation are excited to announce that tickets are on sale now for the JJ Watt Charity Classic on May 4, 2024, at Constellation Field. Tickets and parking are available for purchase at slspacecowboys.com/jjwcc.

Attendees will enjoy in-game giveaways, a silent auction, fireworks show and more. JJ Watt Foundation and JJ Watt Charity Classic merchandise will also be available for purchase as Houston Texans legend JJ Watt, current Texans' players and other celebrities play softball and compete in a home run derby at this family-friendly event. Proceeds from the game will go towards the JJ Watt Foundation's mission to provide funding for 6th - 8th grade after-school athletic programs to purchase uniforms and/or school equipment. Tickets are expected to sell out and range from $12-$250 per ticket.

Since 2013, the JJ Watt Foundation has provided over $7 million in funding to 832 schools across the country. Watt and his Foundation have hosted six memorable Charity Classics-three at Constellation Field in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and three at Minute Maid Park in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

For more information on the JJ Watt Foundation, visit jjwfoundation.org.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 12, 2023

Tickets for JJ Watt Charity Classic Softball Game on Sale Now - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.