Tickets for 2024 "Meet the Ponies" Dinner Now on Sale

January 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Tickets are now on sale for one of the annual highlights of the baseball calendar: the 2024 "Meet the Ponies" dinner taking place on Wednesday, April 3 at the Holiday Inn Binghamton Downtown.

Fans are encouraged to brush up on the lingo of America's pastime as we celebrate this year's theme of "The Language of Baseball." The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with the entire Opening Day roster of your 2024 Rumble Ponies available for autographs and photographs. Then, bid on an array of amazing auction items, with proceeds to benefit the Rumble Ponies Foundation.

You'll feel like you're part of The Show when you dine with the future stars of Queens, talking baseball with the pros while enjoying a delicious three-course meal. Between courses, members of the New York Mets and Rumble Ponies organizations will speak about the upcoming 2024 season.

Tickets are available for purchase from now until March 29 online through our website atwww.bingrp.com, by calling 607.722.3866, or by visiting the Mirabito Stadium Administrative Offices, open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person and include the Meet and Greet, a complimentary swag bag including a souvenir item and pen, and the three-course dinner.

Get your tickets today! Season tickets and flex booklets are currently on sale for the 2024 season on our website bingrp.com, by phone (607.722.3866), and at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies open the season on Friday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 16, 2024

Tickets for 2024 "Meet the Ponies" Dinner Now on Sale - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.