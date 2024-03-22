Tickets Available Now for UD Game at Day Air Ballpark on April 23

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are excited to announce today that the University of Dayton baseball team will play a home game at Day Air Ballpark for the fourth straight year in 2024. The Flyers will host Eastern Kentucky University on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of the Dayton Dragons. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available now at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1600606CCE314078

Tickets can also be purchased by phone at (937) 228-2287.

Tickets are $5.00 for children (14 and under) and $10.00 for adults. Students from the University of Dayton will be admitted free of charge. Luxury suites are available for $300.00 (seating for 20 fans).

Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager, says previous UD games at Day Air Ballpark have been a huge success, and he expects this year's game to continue that tradition.

"The University of Dayton game against Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark in 2022 set an all-time attendance record for a UD home game, with about 4,000 fans in attendance, and last year's UD game against Wright State broke that record" says Murphy. "The entire suite level was completely sold out both years."

"We expect the same kind of enthusiastic atmosphere this year. We will have a UD pep band, UD cheerleaders, and UD athletes from other sports on hand. We will have special honorary first pitches with university representatives performing the National Anthem and God Bless America."

The RTA Flyer will be utilized on the evening of the game to provide free shuttles between campus and Day Air Ballpark.

About the Flyers

Dayton head coach Jayson King is in his seventh season with the Flyers in 2024. The team has already posted a huge win this season by defeating Vanderbilt, the sixth-ranked team in the country, 8-5 on February 20. Through their first 21 games, the Flyers are 13-8. Their offense has been led by left fielder David Mendez, who is batting .455 with three home runs, and shortstop Carlos Castillo, a .397 hitter who also has three home runs.

On the mound, reliever Nick Wissman, a product of Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton, has posted a 4-0 record with three saves and a 2.18 earned run average. The pitching staff also features local product Bennett LaPalm, a freshman from Bellbrook High School.

From Jayson King, Dayton head coach: "We are all very excited to get back to Day Air Ballpark in pursuit of another attendance record. Our games at that venue have proven to be nothing short of electric. This year's version of our game at Day Air will be no different and we are looking forward to another incredible evening."

