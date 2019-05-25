Tickets Almost Gone

TOLEDO, OH- Fewer than 500 standing room only tickets remain for each of the three Walleye home games that will be played on Wednesday, May 29, Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at the Huntington Center.

Tickets are available online at toledowalleye.com/playoffs or by calling the box office at 419-725-9255.

With demand for tickets at an all-time high, please note that the Walleye do NOT have an authorized ticket sales contract with any third-party websites or organizations. We do NOT recommend buying tickets through any reseller.

The battle to determine the national "AA" hockey champion begins tonight and continues tomorrow when the Eastern Conference champion Newfoundland Growlers host the Western Conference champion Toledo Walleye in Game 1 and 2 of the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals presented by SmileDirectClub at 5:30 p.m. EST. The Kelly Cup Finals are a 2-3-2 best of seven series.

OFFICIAL WALLEYE WATCH PARTY

Fifth Third Field is hosting the biggest watch party in town when the team plays in Newfoundland. Watch the Walleye/BCSN broadcast on the new 2,500-square-foot LED video board- the largest viewing screen in Northwest Ohio. Don't forget to bring your cow bells and rally towels!

KELLY CUP FINALS

Game 1: Saturday, May 25 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland |WATCH PARTY: Fifth Third Field

Game 2: Sunday, May 26 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland | WATCH PARTY: Fifth Third Field

Game 3: Wednesday, May 29 @ 7:35 p.m. at Toledo

Game 4: Friday, May 31 @ 7:35 p.m. at Toledo

Game 5: Saturday, June 1 @ 7:35 p.m. at Toledo (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, June 4 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland (if necessary) | WATCH PARTY: Fifth Third Field

Game 7: Wednesday, June 5 @ 5:30 p.m. at Newfoundland (if necessary) |WATCH PARTY: Fifth Third Field

