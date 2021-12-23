Ticketing Update Ã¢ÂÂ Marlies vs. Senators December 26th

The American Hockey League (AHL) has announced that the Toronto Marlies game against the Belleville Senators originally scheduled for Sunday, December 26th at Scotiabank Arena will now be played on Monday, January 3rd at Coca-Cola Coliseum at 3:00pm ET.

In order to accommodate the venue change and the new provincial capacity limits, the original tickets for this game have been cancelled. There will be an exclusive window for Members, Marlies Insiders, and Boxing Day game purchasers to re-purchase tickets at a discounted rate on Wednesday, December 29th. A general public on-sale with tickets for the make-up date will also go live on the 29th.

MLSE greatly appreciates the understanding of all ticket holders as we manage this complex process with protecting public health as our top priority.

