Ticket Staff Welcomes Two Dynamic Additions to Its Team

May 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are pleased to announce the addition of two talented individuals, Matt Martin and Kenny Draeving, to our esteemed team. Their unique backgrounds and exceptional skills are sure to contribute significantly to our continued success.

Meet Matt Martin:

Matt Martin joins us as a recent graduate from Northern Illinois University, where he earned a degree in Sport Management. With a passion for sports evident both on and off the field, Matt brings a wealth of experience from his time playing for the ACHA D1 Hockey team at NIU, where he also served as team President. His dedication to excellence, coupled with his leadership abilities, make him a valuable asset to our team.

In addition to his academic and athletic pursuits, Matt enjoys a variety of hobbies in his free time, including golfing, fishing, and playing the bass guitar. His diverse interests and commitment to success align perfectly with our company values, and we are thrilled to welcome him on board.

Meet Kenny Draeving:

Kenny Draeving, a recent graduate from Upper Iowa University, joins us with a degree in Sport Administration. Hailing from Beloit, Wisconsin, just minutes north of our border, Kenny brings with him a strong sense of community and a dedication to excellence. During his time at Upper Iowa, Kenny distinguished himself as the starting quarterback for the football team, showcasing his leadership skills and determination both on and off the field.

As a Beloit FJ Turner High School alum, Kenny understands the importance of hard work and perseverance, values that are at the core of our organization. His background and experiences make him an invaluable addition to our team, and we are excited to see the impact he will undoubtedly make.

As we continue to grow and evolve, the addition of Matt Martin and Kenny Draeving to our team represents a significant milestone in our journey. Their unique talents, combined with their passion for excellence, will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success.

Please join us in welcoming Matt and Kenny to the team. We look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead as we work together to achieve our goals.

