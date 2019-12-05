Ticket Sales Begin Friday for Nitro Circus in Dayton

Dayton, OH - With excitement revving up following the announcement of Nitro Circus' explosive 'You Got This' tour, more details about the action sports spectacular are being released, including the first athletes set to perform in the adrenaline-charged show.

'You Got This' will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so. Williams also has redefined the sport of freestyle scooter (as detailed in this Rolling Stone article), and Nitro Circus ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, "Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today."

Jarryd McNeil has achieved a similar pinnacle in freestyle motocross: a 15-time X Games medalist, he is the first rider to score four straight wins in a single discipline. Eight -time X Games medalist Adam Jones has also blazed his own trail in FMX, while accomplished female athlete Vicki Golden -- a four-time X Games medalist in her own right -- is looking forward to giving the boys in the crew a run for their money. Adding even more expert skill to the FMX lineup is veteran whip master Beau Bamburg.

Elite BMX rider Kurtis Downs has earned podium spots at both Nitro World Games and X Games. Professional skateboarder Beaver Fleming has traveled the world as part of Nitro Circus and has several world's firsts on his resume. Look for more details regarding the "You Got This" athlete roster to come.

Nitro Circus 'You Got This' has traveled the globe, delivering heart-pumping excitement from Australia to North America, and the only way to truly experience it is live. Witness Nitro's thrill-loving daredevils brave the world's largest jumps - including the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world -- as they launch close to five stories into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record-breaking attempts every night. This is the show of the year you cannot miss! Need a taste? Click here.

Looking for a behind the scenes experience with Nitro Circus? Welcome to Mic'd Up Live, the brand-new Nitro Circus VIP experience! Mic'd Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports, getting you closer to the excitement than ever before. Hear from some of Nitro's athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd while flying through the air and from the top of the ramps. Watch the athletes as they prepare for the show. Gain early entry, be the first to your section and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open. Mic'd Up Live is the only way to truly immerse yourself in the high-adrenaline world of Nitro Circus.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Be there to witness all of the action live! Ticket sales begin on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 AM EST. Tickets can be purchased through the following outlets:

On-line at daytondragons.com

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

In person at any Miami Valley Kroger store that has a Ticketmaster outlet location

"We are pleased to be able to bring this exciting tour to the Miami Valley," said Robert Murphy, Dragons President and General Manager. "Throughout our 20-year history, we have enjoyed the opportunity to bring many popular events to the ballpark, hosting a variety of entertainment formats. We have held major concerts, professional boxing, and many community celebrations and productions, some of which have become annual features. We are very excited to host Nitro Circus for the first time in Dayton and we know this will be a thrilling show."

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.

About Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television programming, critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings. That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour. Created in 2010, Nitro Circus has since travelled across the planet, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games, completely rebooting action sports competition in the process and then raised the bar once again in 2018 with Nitro Rallycross, a rejuvenation of four-wheel motorsports. With over three million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 25 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.

