Ticket Packs on Sale Now for Otters 25th Season

January 8, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Ticket packs for the 2019 Evansville Otters season are on sale now.

Fans can call the Otters' front office and ask about available full season and mini tickets packs.

As part of the 25th anniversary season celebration, the Otters are offering a full season ticket special with the Deuces Wild ticket pack. With the purchase of a Deuces Wild package, fans will receive two premium field box tickets and two parking passes in an exclusive lot at Bosse Field for the full 2019 season.

Fans can also call and ask about available mini ticket packs with the MVP ticket package or the Double Play ticket package.

With the purchase of an MVP package, fans can take advantage of receiving two premium field box tickets for five premiere games, $30 Otterbucks for use at the concessions, and a $20 gift shop certificate - a $150 value for only $100.

With the purchase of a Double Play package, fans will receive two premium field box tickets for two premiere games, $20 Otterbucks, and a $10 gift shop certificate - a $70 value for only $50.

These ticket plans are bargain deals for the 2019 season and are perfect for any baseball fan.

For more information or to purchase a ticket package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Otters' box office.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 8, 2019

Ticket Packs on Sale Now for Otters 25th Season - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.