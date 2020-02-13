Ticket Packages for 2020 Texas League All-Star Game on Sale Now

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today that ticket packages for the 2020 Texas League All-Star event at HODGETOWN are on sale to the public. The two-day event taking place on Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23 is scheduled to feature a Fan Fest, Home Run Derby, player autographs, post-game fireworks, and more.

The All-Star Game is the marquee event for the Texas League each season and showcases some of the best players in all of professional baseball while bringing team executives from around the league. Notable current Major League players who have played in past Texas League All-Star Games include Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies), and Alex Bregman (Houston Astros).

Monday, June 22 is scheduled to feature a Home Run Derby event at HODGETOWN with home run leaders from both the North and South divisions along with a fan fest, All-Star player autograph signing, and additional entertainment.

Tuesday, June 23 features the 84th annual Texas League All-Star Game at HODGETOWN and will include a post-game fireworks show as well as additional entertainment.

Ticket packages include tickets for each event and pricing ranges from $28 to $44 depending on the section and ticket type. All-Star ticket packages are available for purchase in-person at the HODGETOWN box office (Mon-Fri 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.), over the phone by calling 806-803-9547, or online at SodPoodles.com.

All-Star Game merchandise is on-sale now both in-store at the Sod Poodles team shop (715 S. Buchanan St.) and online at SodPoodles.com under "Shop".

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, the sequel season of Sod Poodles baseball begins at HODGETOWN and features multiple home holiday dates in downtown Amarillo including Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, Memorial Day Weekend, Father's Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day Weekend. The Texas League season kicks off for Amarillo on the road on Thursday, April 9 in Arkansas.

Theme nights and promotions for the Sod Poodles 2020 regular season will be announced at a later date. Single-game tickets will be available the week of March 16.

For more information or questions, call 806-803-7762 or visit the team's official website at SodPoodles.com.

