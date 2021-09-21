Ticket Details Announced for Vancouver Canucks Pre-Season Game in Abbotsford

Vancouver, B.C. -Â The Vancouver Canucks announced today that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, September 21 at 10:00am for their pre-season game on Monday, September 27 in Abbotsford against the Calgary Flames. Tickets will be available using this link.

The Abbotsford Centre will be limited to 50 percent capacity for the game, per the Provincial Health Order. Abbotsford Canucks and Vancouver Canucks Season Ticket Members have priority access to tickets prior to the public on-sale.

ABBOTSFORD CENTRE ACCESS

Strict health protocols have been developed for the safety of all fans and guests. In compliance with the Provincial Health Order, Abbotsford Centre will be open to 50 percent capacity and proof of vaccination is required to attend all events. As of September 13, one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required by all attendees aged 12 and older. Fans 11 and under can attend with a guardian. By October 24, full vaccination will be required at Abbotsford Centre. The use of face masks is also required at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND 50/50 RAFFLES

50/50 raffles will be running throughout Training Camp and will also go to the Canucks for Kids Fund with proceeds directly benefiting the Fraser Valley. There will be one jackpot through the duration of Training Camp and the pre-season game on September 27 vs Calgary with the winner announced after the 2nd intermission. In addition to the in-arena sales at Abbotsford Center, the CFKF 50/50 program will be kicking off our online 50/50 program for every Vancouver Canucks road game during the 2021/22 season, beginning with the preseason game in Abbotsford.Â This will be a separate jackpot from the in-arena sales at Abbotsford Center. Â Tickets are available at www.Canucks.com/online5050 beginning at 12:00 pm and close at the end of the 2nd intermission of each road game.Â Purchasers must be 19+ and located in BC at the time of purchase.Â Ticket prices are 3 for $5, 7 for $10, 50 for $20, and 150 for $50.Â Winner receives 50% of the total jackpot.

