Ticket Details Announced for Petes vs Wolves Preseason Game in Norwood

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes and Norwood Minor Hockey have officially announced ticket details for the preseason game between the Petes and the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday, September 8 at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Tickets for the game are $20 (cash only) and are available in person at the Asphodel Norwood Community Centre and JJ Stewart Motors, or by contacting Jen Stewart at (705) 760-4234. There are no online ticket sales for this event, all sales are cash only. All tickets are general admission, with seats available on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. with no re-entry permitted. A limited number of tickets are available for this game, so make sure to act fast to secure yours today.

The game will also feature a number of off-ice activations, including raffles and a chuck-a-puck, appearances by Roger and the NDMS Hornet, as well as a post-game skate with the Petes (must have a game ticket to participate). All funds raised are in support of Norwood Minor Hockey.

This is one of three Petes preseason games being played at local arenas. Peterborough's full 2024 preseason schedule can be found below:

Sunday, September 1 - Niagara @ Peterborough - 2:05 p.m. (Jack Burger Sports Complex - Port Hope)

Friday, September 6 - Peterborough @ Guelph - 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 - Sudbury @ Peterborough - 3:05 p.m. (Asphodel Norwood Community Centre - Norwood)

Friday, September 20 - Peterborough @ Kingston - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday September 21 - Guelph @ Peterborough - 7:05 p.m. (Cavan Monaghan Community Centre - Millbrook)

Ticket details for the games in Port Hope and Millbrook will be announced in the coming weeks.

The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales, flex pack sales, and other promotions.

