Ticats Walk It Off, Sending Hamilton into Pandemonium I CFL
Published on September 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats edge out a win over the Edmonton Elks with a clutch game-winning field goal, improving their record to 9-5 on the season.
