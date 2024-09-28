Ticats Get Life at the Start of the 2nd Half I CFL
September 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Hamilton cuts the the Lions lead in half with a touchdown and 2 point convert to start the second half.
