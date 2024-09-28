Ticats Complete the Comeback in Overtime I CFL
September 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Ante Milanovic-Litre takes it to the house to complete the comeback at the BC Lions in overtime.
