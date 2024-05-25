Ticats Add Defensive Lineman Moragne

May 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American defensive lineman Darrius Moragne.

Moragne, 25, most recently spent time in the USFL with the Pittsburgh Maulers (2022) and in The Spring League with the Jousters (2021). The 6'5, 295-pound native of Holland, Michigan, played 24 games over two seasons at the University of Kansas (2018-19), where he totalled 45 total tackles, with 2.5 sacks. He began his collegiate career at Arizona Western College.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.