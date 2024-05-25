Ticats Add Defensive Lineman Moragne
May 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American defensive lineman Darrius Moragne.
Moragne, 25, most recently spent time in the USFL with the Pittsburgh Maulers (2022) and in The Spring League with the Jousters (2021). The 6'5, 295-pound native of Holland, Michigan, played 24 games over two seasons at the University of Kansas (2018-19), where he totalled 45 total tackles, with 2.5 sacks. He began his collegiate career at Arizona Western College.
