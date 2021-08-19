Thursday's Doubleheader Washed Out
August 19, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - Thursday night's doubleheader was canceled due to unplayable field conditions following a storm.
The Crawdads and Dash will make up a game on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 4pm. Gates will open at 3:30pm. Saturday's second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends, but no earlier than 7pm. Both games will be seven innings and the same ticket will be good for both games.
The other game scheduled for Thursday has been canceled and will not be made up. Tickets from tonight's game can be redeemed for another game this season by taking the tickets to the box office.
