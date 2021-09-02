Thursday, September 2 at Biloxi (MIL): 6:35 PM CT: MGM Park

September 2, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (58-39, 1st, Overall AA-South, +6.0) at

Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (37-63), Overall AA South, -22.5)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Jared Shuster (AA Debut) vs. RHP Justin Bullock (2-3, 7.17)

Game #98 | Road Game #49

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

INF Luke Waddell transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome

News & Notes

Tuesday and Wednesday's cancelations will not be made up. The M-Braves have 16 games remaining, including tonight's game in Biloxi.

The M-Braves' final homestand is next week, September 7-12 vs. Montgomery.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves begin a shortened four-game series on Thursday night against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. This is the 25th of 28 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves are 12-12 against Biloxi this season and 7-5 at MGM Park. Biloxi leads the all-time series, 70-64.

- The M-Braves will be playing their first game in nine days (8/24 vs. Pensacola), while Biloxi is playing their first game in six days (8/27 vs. Rocket City).

MAGIC NUMBER IS 13 TO MAKE POSTSEASON The M-Braves lead Montgomery by 6.0 games, and Birmingham by 7.0 games with 16 to play for a postseason spot in the overall Double-A South standings.

WHAT HAPPENED NINE DAYS AGO... The M-Braves were shut out on four hits last Tuesday, August 24th by three Blue Wahoos pitchers. M-Braves starter Spencer Strider struck out 10 over 5.0 innings, allowing just a fourth-inning solo home run to Chris Chinea. Strider walked just one and gave up three hits. Corbin Clouse (2.0), Will Latcham (1.2), and Brandon White (0.1) no-hit Pensacola over the final four innings. M-Braves pitchers walked four and struck out 18 on Tuesday.

- The final five games of the series with Pensacola were canceled due to COVID-19 testing.

CANCELLATION FRENZY: The M-Braves have had seven straight games postponed. Despite that, the M-Braves still have three more wins than anyone else in the Double-A South. Tennessee had its final four games in Chattanooga last week canceled due to COVID-19, plus Tuesday and Wednesday's games in Rocket City. Biloxi has missed four straight games, having last Saturday and Sunday's games with Rocket City canceled due to Hurricane Ida.

ROSTER MOVES: The M-Braves made a series of roster moves before the series in Biloxi. RHP Tyler Ferguson, LHP Jared Shuster, and INF Luke Waddell were promoted from High-A Rome to Mississippi. RHP Indigo Diaz RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, and OF Jefrey Ramos were placed on the IL, retroactive to August 27.

BEATING GOOD TEAMS: The M-Braves are 39-22 vs. teams over .500, and 19-17 vs. below .500 clubs.

WELCOME WADDELL: The Braves promoted their first 2021 draft pick to Double-A with INF Luke Waddell joining from High-A Rome. His promotion came after being named the High-A East Player of the Week, August 24-29, at Bowling Green, batting .545 (12-for-22) with six home runs, 10 RBI, and eight runs scored. The former Georgia Tech star had multi-hit games in five of six and struck out only once.

STRIDER'S STRIKEOUTS: M-Braves right-hander Spencer Strider has 130 strikeouts in 80.0 innings, and 18 starts this year between Augusta, Rome, and Mississippi. He ranks 9th in MiLB in strikeouts.

54 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an eight-game losing streak, and no games for nine straight days, the M-Braves are 54-31 since May 19 (starting 4-8). The 54 wins are 2nd in Double-A over that time.

HAVE WON 13 OF 16 & 18 OF 25: The M-Braves have won 13 of 16 (five shutouts), and 18 of 25 games since July 18, plus 8-1 one the road in last nine. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight-straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-6 in August, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves went 14-13 in July after having the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July was the most in any month in club history.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.

MVP CALIBER SEASON FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers has reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 games. The former first-round pick is batting .325 over his last 21 games with five doubles, five home runs, 10 RBI, seven walks, and .965 OPS.

- Langeliers is 27-for-62 in catching opposing base stealers, 44%. His 27 caught stealings are 2nd in MiLB, while nine double plays and 65 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 124 in 96 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 7th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 78 home runs on the road, and a record 46 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 16, Wendell Rijo has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, CJ Alexand6er has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 10. Jalen Miller has nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 4th in MiLB, with a 3.53 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 62 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 7th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.49 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB. The M-Braves still lead Double-A and rank T-4th with a .983 fielding percentage, 57 errors in 97 games, 4th in all of MiLB.

THE LONGHORNS MAKING the number 58 GREAT AGAIN: The combination of Bryce Elder and Nolan Kingham have combined to go 13-2 with a 2.67 ERA (35 ER/118.0 IP), 26 BB, 102 SO over 19 starts.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .318 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 40 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

10 OF TOP 30 prospects in Mississippi: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in C Shea Langeliers (#9) and SS Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the 2nd and 8th-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, LHP Jared Shuster (9), , RHP Spencer Strider (10), RHP Freddy Tarnok (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#20), RHP Indigo Diaz (21), OF Trey Harris (24), OF Justin Dean (25), and RHP Daysbel Hernandez (27) are among Top-30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (5th, 19), Slugging (2nd, .509), OPS (5th, .848), XBH (T-7th, 32), Total Bases (8th, 145), Runs (T-8th, 49)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 26), 3B (T-4th, 4), Walks (T-10th, 37)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (9th, .819), HR (6th, 16), Slugging (8th, .477)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (6th, 46)

Trey Harris - Hits (T-10th, 76)

CJ Alexander - SB (T-9th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-5th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (9th, 80.2), BAA (4th, .249), 9th in starts (16), WHIP (2nd, 1.28), ERA (2nd, 3.90)

Bryce Elder - Wins (T-1st, 7)

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.