Thursday Night's Game vs. Pensacola Postponed

MACON, GA- Due to ice conditions at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday night's game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been postponed to a later date. The exact date and time is yet to be determined.

6:14 into the game, Caleb Cameron delivered a colossal hit into the half wall of the Pensacola zone. The collision caused a stanchion to pop loose, and a pane of glass to rupture. It also led to a large crack between the boards and the ice. After approximately 45 minutes of work by the rink crew, the game was postponed due to ice conditions.

The Mayhem will face the Pensacola Ice Flyers at a later date, which will be announced on Mayhem social media when it becomes known. The game will restart from scratch, and the score will reset to 0-0, despite the Ice Flyers' 1-0 lead at the time of the incident (Michael Ederer at 4:49). Those who had tickets will be admitted to the postponed game, free of charge.

Tomorrow night's game against the Huntsville Havoc is still on. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. First responders receive discounted tickets at $10 apiece by showing a valid ID or badge.

