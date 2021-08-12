Thursday Night's Contest Postponed

Hickory, NC - Thursday night's game against the Rome Braves has been postponed due to weather.

The Crawdads and Braves will play a doubleheader tomorrow with the first game starting at 5pm. Gates will open at 4:30pm.The second game will begin no earlier than 7pm. Both games will be seven innings and the same ticket will be good for both games.

Tickets from tonight's game can be redeemed for a future game this season. The Battle of the Bags tournament will take place on Tuesday, August 17th. For questions regarding the tournament, please reach out to Daniel Barkley at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com.

