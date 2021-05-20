Thursday, May 20 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts: 5:35 PM: Doubleheader: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (5-8, T-2nd, AA-S South, -1.5) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN) (8-5, 2nd AA-S North, -1.5)

Starting Pitchers:

Game 1: LHP Hayden Deal (0-1, 5.40) vs. RHP Matt Pidich (0-0, --)

Game 2: RHP Matt Withrow (0-0, 1.00) vs. LHP Connor Curlis (1-0, 1.80)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday - Get two tickets for the price of one and Thirsty Thursday drink specials! Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill - Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Strike Out Stroke Night - The M-Braves and St. Dominic's will raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke by handing out educational materials and answering questions. Strike Out Stroke Night is presented by St. Dominic's Hospital.

RUNable $5 5K for RideABILITY - Walk, roll, stroll, crawl, or #RunForAReason! Participants are to meet at 6 pm in the Trustmark Park North Parking Lot. The first 50 participants to check in on race day will receive FREE ADMISSION to the Braves game that night! The start of the race will air live on WJTV. May's $5 5k will benefit our local therapeutic riding center, RideABILITY.

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand at Trustmark Park on Thursday night, with a doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN). The M-Braves and Lookouts will meet 12 times this season, once in each ballpark. The M-Braves will conclude the 2021 season in Chattanooga,September 14-19 at AT&T Field.

Tonight will be the third doubleheader for the M-Braves already this season (5/6 vs. PNS, 5/14 at BLX) this season. They are 1-3 in seven-inning games and 89-89 all-time.

LAST NIGHT'S RECAP: The M-Braves came from down 3-0, by scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Lookouts on Wednesday night, 4-3. The M-Braves had four-straight hits against Chattanooga relievers as Justin Dean singled in Riley Unroe for the first run, then Braden Shewmake hit a two-run double scoring Jacob Pearson and Dean. Trey Harris hit the go-ahead single scoring Shewmake. RHP Nolan Kingham tossed a team-best 7.0 innings on Wednesday. He didn't allow a run through 6.0 innings and 57 pitches, but gave up three runs in the seventh, allowing a total of eight hits, walking one and striking out two. Emmanuel Ramirez pitched a scoreless eighth in his M-Braves debut for the win, and Brandon White saved his second game with a scoreless ninth.

Wednesday's win was the first one-run victory for the M-Braves this season (1-4) and the first win when trailing after seven innings this season (1-8).

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: C Shea Langeliers ranks among the Double-A South leaders in slugging (8th, .571), OPS (8th, .977) and walks (T-9th, 8)...OF Trey Harris is T-4th with three stolen bases... Justin Dean is 7th with a .417 OBP. Brandon White is T-2nd in saves with two...Nolan Kingham is T-1st with 16.0 innings pitched.

WHAT'S UP WITH TUESDAYS?: The M-Braves were rained out for the third-straight Tuesday last night at Trustmark Park. The game will be made up as part of a today's doubleheader, beginning at 5:35 pm. The M-Braves are 1-3 so far in shortened games this season.

FLURRY OF ROSTER MOVES MADE ON TUESDAY: INCOMING: RHP A.J. Puckett transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome, INF Riley Unroe transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett, RHP Emmanuel Ramirez and LHP Chris Nunn signed to minor league contracts. OUTGOING: LHP Mitch Stallings was transferred from Mississippi to High-A Rome, OF Jefrey Ramos, RHP Kurt Hoekstra and RHP Matt Hartman were transferred to the Developmental List.

BULLPEN REMAINS STRONG: After 13 games, the M-Braves bullpen is 4-3 with a 2.80 ERA (17 ER/54.2 IP), 42 walks, 67 strikeouts, and has a .156 opponents' batting average. M-Braves starters have a 1-5 record, and 5.59 ERA so far this season and .265 opponents' batting average.

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have 17 home runs so far this season, ranking third in the Double-A South (BIR, 27/RCT, 20). Of the 45 runs scored this season, 31 have come via the home run ball. Braves batters rank last in the league with a .183 batting average.

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller hit his 37th career home run on Opening Night, May 5th, in the sixth inning, and first as a member of the Atlanta Braves organization. His homer traveled 404 feet to left field. Miller, an Atlanta native, attended Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs, Ga, which is just 3.9 miles from Truist Park. His family had season tickets at Turner Field.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature seven of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

- Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Josh Graham, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, RHP Brandon White and RHP Matt Withrow.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the 28-man roster join an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

