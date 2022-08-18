Thursday, August 18 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 6:35 PM CT | Trustmark Park| Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (50-60, 21-20, T-2nd SL South, -5.0) vs.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) (56-49, 21-20, T-2nd SL South, -5.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (4-6, 5.18) vs. RHP Zach McCambley (6-7, 5.38)

Game #111 | 2nd Half #42 | Home Game #55

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Promotions:

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™ - 16 oz beer and fountain drinks for just $2! Plus, all military (active/retired) receive FREE Field Level or GA tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park box office. - Diamond Level is $10 for military. Thirsty Thursday also includes free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio and Corn Hole on the plaza.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. This will be the final meeting between these two clubs in the regular season.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The M-Braves split a doubleheader with the Blue Wahoos to start the series. - In game one, the M-Braves lost 2-1. RHP Allan Winans went the distance, covering a career-high seven innings and allowing just one earned run with six strikeouts. Drew Lugbauer knocked in the M-Braves' lone run in the first inning. Norel Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with two RBI singles for Pensacola. The M-Braves missed some chances, going 2-for-14 with RISP and leaving 10 on base.

- In game two, the M-Braves won 2-1 on just one hit. RHP Tanner Gordon tossed five innings of one-run ball. The M-Braves took advantage of four walks and an error to bring in two runs in the second inning. RHP Indigo Diaz and RHP Justin Yeager each added scoreless innings to close out the win.

LAST TIME AGAINST THE BLUE WAHOOS: The M-Braves dropped four of six at Blue Wahoos Stadium from 7/26-31. Pensacola overcame a 5-0 deficit and a 4-1 deficit in the series' first two games. The M-Braves collected 14 hits in an 8-5 win in game three. Darius Vines tossed six innings of one-run ball, and Vaughn Grissom went 4-for-5 in a 3-2 win in game four before Pensacola took the final two games of the series.

- OF Justin Dean had a big series, hitting .304 with a homer, two doubles, and seven RBI. Dean made several great defensive players, including a tremendous catch in right center.

TARNOK TRENDING ALL THE WAY TO ATLANTA: RHP Freddy Tarnok made his MLB debut on Wednesday, August 17, recording a strikeout and no runs in 0.2 innings. In 15 starts for the M-Braves, Tarnok posted a 4.31 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. In Triple-A, he has a 2.03 ERA in five starts over 26.2 innings. Atlanta optioned Tarnok back to Gwinnett on Thursday, August 18.

M-BRAVES TO MLB IN 2022: C Shea Langeliers (8/16), RHP Freddy Tarnok (8/16), INF Vaughn Grissom (8/10), INF Joey Meneses (WSH, 8/2), RHP William Woods (ATL, 4/27), RHP Bryce Elder (4/12), OF Michael Harris II (5/28 from MIS), and LHP Joey Wentz (DET, 5/11) as former M-Braves to make their MLB debut this season. In total, 160 have made their debuts, and 23 have been promoted directly from Mississippi since 2005.

BIG BAD BUNNELL: Cade Bunnell is currently in his third stint with the M-Braves this season. In 18 games for Mississippi, he is batting .339 with two home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI, and 14 walks. Bunnell was a 40th-round pick in 2019 by Atlanta.

CALL HIM MR. MALLOY: Since his promotion on July 12, Justyn-Henry Malloy is hitting .273 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 28 games. He shot up the most recent prospect rankings, jumping up 14 spots to No. 13.

VALDÉS JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Catcher Javier Valdés became the first Mississippi Braves player to homer in his first two Double-A games on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was the first M-Brave to homer in his debut since Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw at the Double-A level on May 10, 2017, vs. Mobile. Valdés is batting .292 with a double, two home runs, eight RBI, four walks, and five runs in his first seven M-Braves' games. - Valdes was batting .263 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 54 games with High-A Rome. He split time with Augusta and Rome in 2021. Atlanta drafted Valdes in the 21st round from Florida International University in 2019.

THE SLUGBAUER MAKING MISSISSIPPI HISTORY: 1B Drew Lugbauer set a club record with seven RBI on Saturday, July 2, at Biloxi. Lubgauer has hit a club-record 41 career M-Braves home runs over two seasons. He hit 18 home runs in 2021 and leads the league with 23 in 2022.

- Lugbauer hit a walk-off three-run homer on Friday, July 8 vs. PNS and a walk-off single on Friday, June 3 vs. MTG. He is in the league's top 10 in...home runs (23, 1st), RBI (63, T-4th), SLG (.459, 10th), XBH (45, 2nd), walks (62, 3rd), and total bases (175, 4th). TAKE 'EM TO

THE DELI: INF Riley Delgado keeps on hitting, ranking third in the Southern League with a .278 batting average. He had an eight-game hit streak from 7/23-8/4 and an 11-game hit streak from 5/13-25.

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller is at his best in clutch situations. With runners in scoring position, he is batting .340 with two home runs and 26 RBI. He has seven homers and 32 RBI this season.

