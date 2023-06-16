Thunder's First Home Stand in 30th Season Makes History

June 16, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - In their 30th Season, Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, want to thank the best fans in baseball and all of our business and community partners for their continued support after the first homestand of the 2023 season.

The Thunder drew a total of 53,264 fans through their first eight home games for the 2023 season, averaging 6,658 per game, with the largest crowd coming on June 10th totaling 7,626.

"Year after year, the Thunder fans never surprise us with their unwavering support," said President Jeff Hurley. "We could not have asked for a better first week in our 30th season, we truly believe that the Thunder have the best fans in all of baseball."

Your Thunder finished the first homestand of the year with a 4-4 record but have an overall record of 8-4, sitting in first place in the Draft League. The Thunder had crowds of over 7,000 fans on four separate occasions:

Thursday, June 1st *Opening Day* 7,548 | Friday, June 9th 7,044 | Saturday, June 10th 7,626 | Tuesday, June 13th 7,053

During the homestand the Thunder hosted the first Pork Roll Friday of the year, the first Tail Waggin Wednesday, three post-game firework shows, Boomer's Birthday Bash, Breast Cancer Awareness Night, and LGBTQ+ Pride Night just to name a few. Post-game firework shows on Opening Night June 1st, Saturday June 10th, and Thursday June 15th.

Thunder Value Days will continue throughout the summer with Tuesday $1 hot dogs and kids eat free. Kids 12 & under will receive a concession voucher for a FREE hot dog, snack, and bottle of water on Tuesdays. Thirsty Thursdays will kick off the Home of the Four Day Weekend with great beer specials that last until the middle of the fifth inning. Pork Roll Fridays continue with your Thunder taking the field in special uniforms, and Case's Pork Roll sandwiches priced at just $2. And Thunder Happy Hours on Saturdays with early entry where fans can enjoy great beer specials prior to the game.

Your Thnder return home on June 20th for a three-game series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers beginning at 7:00 PM. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our El Trueno de Trenton Night where the first 1,030 fans 13 and up get a Sugar Skull Hat! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 16, 2023

Thunder's First Home Stand in 30th Season Makes History - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.