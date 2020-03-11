Thunderolts Season Ticket Renewals Announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - New team! New success! Same price! The Evansville Thunderbolts, proud members of the Southern Professional League (SPHL) have opened season ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season, with no rate increase from the current season ticket plans.

Full season tickets, which guarantees fans the same seat for all 28 home games, will remain at $588 for glass seats, $420 for center ice seats, $252 for goalzone seats and $196 for children (ages 2-12). Season ticket benefits include redemption of unused tickets for future games, 20% merchandise discount, two opening night ticket vouchers, five "any game" ticket vouchers and five "chuck-a-puck" coupons.

Half season ticket prices for 14 home dates will remain the same price as well, with glass seats priced at $322, center ice seats at $217, goalzone seats at $133 and children's seats at $105. Half season ticket benefits include redemption of unused tickets for future games, 15% merchandise discount, two opening night ticket vouchers, three "any game" ticket vouchers and three "chuck-a-puck" coupons.

Other season ticket benefit perks include a minimum of two exclusive party/events. Season ticket holders will also receive one gift per seat purchased, while half season ticket holders will one gift per two seats purchased.

Those fans who pay for their season and half season tickets by April 30, 2020 will receive their choice of one of three Thunderbolts hats top choose from. They will also be entered into a raffle to win a Thunderbolts grand prize package, which includes a suite (date based on availability), an autographed team jersey, an autographed team stick and an autographed team helmet.

To get started today, fans need only place a $50 deposit on the season or half season ticket plan of their choice. Plans must be paid in full by Friday October 9, 2020. Call 812-422-BOLT (2658).

