Thunderbolts Wrap up Homestand this Friday against Storm

Evansville, In.: Following a sweep of their two games against the Fayetteville Marksmen this past weekend and having won 4 of 5 games so far in this 6-game homestand, the Thunderbolts now look to extend their 3-game winning streak this upcoming weekend against the Quad City Storm, starting this Friday night at Ford Center before traveling to the Quad Cities on Saturday.

Week In Review:

On Friday, the Thunderbolts rallied from a late 3-2 deficit against Fayetteville in the final minute as Scott Kirton scored in the fading seconds of regulation to force overtime, where Brett Radford scored the winning goal.Earlier goals in the 4-3 victory came from Aaron Huffnagle and Bryan Etter.The following night, the Thunderbolts rallied again from a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals, one each from Huffnagle and Felix Sasser, and a pair of goals from Fredrik Wink, as the Thunderbolts completed the weekend sweep with another 4-3 win, this time in regulation.Huffnagle was honored this week for his efforts over the weekend, winning SPHL Player of the Week honors for his 2 goals and 5 total points in the 2 games.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Quad City Storm this Friday the 10thfor College Night, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.College students are eligible for $10 tickets with student ID.On Saturday, the Thunderbolts are on the road as they visit the Quad Cities for a rematch against the Storm, puck drop at 7:10pm CT.For tickets to Friday's game, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.Saturday night's game can be viewed on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network via the Thunderbolts MixLr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/live .

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts are on the road for the next three games following this weekend, with games at Vermilion County on February 17thand 18th, and at Peoria on Friday the 24th.The Thunderbolts' will be home once again on Saturday, February 25thas they host the Peoria Rivermen for 80's/Hairball Night.The Thunderbolts will wear specialty 80's-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game, and there will be prize giveaways along with a costume contest.Atlas of the Dogs, who are the opening act for Hairball at Victory Theater on Friday, March 3rd, will be performing throughout the game, and Hairball ticket holders will be eligible for tickets to the game for only $7 each with proof of purchase.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 15-19-2, 32 Points, 9thPlace

Leading Goal Scorer: Michael Moran (14 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Michael Moran (23 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Kevin Resop (8-12-1, .920 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs QCS: 3-2-0

ââââââThe Storm were shut out 6-0 at home by the Peoria Rivermen this past Friday, but held in better on Saturday's rematch at home, only losing by a 5-2 score, with goals from Nick Magill-Diaz and Nick Klishko.On Sunday, the Storm were to play in Vermilion County, however the Bobcats failed to take the ice, and the game was ruled a 1-0 forfeit win for the Storm.

Call-up Report

- Chase Perry - Allen Americans (Prev. Greenville) - ECHL

- Greenville: 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.93 GAA, .944 Save %

- Allen: 7 GP, 6-1-0, 2.02 GAA, .940 Save %

- Matthew Barron - Trois-Rivieres Lions (Prev. Indy) - ECHL

- Indy: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, 0 PIM

- Trois-Rivieres: 15 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P, 6 PIM

- Mike Ferraro - Savannah Ghost Pirates - ECHL

- 6 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, 6 PIM

- Dillon Hill - Trois-Rivieres Lions - ECHL

- 6 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 2 PIM

- Cameron Cook - Trois-Rivieres Lions - ECHL

- 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

Fri. 2/3: D Tanner Butler activated from Injured Reserve

Fri. 2/3: D Joseph Leonidas traded to Macon in exchange for future considerations

Thur. 2/2: C Derek Osik signed to contract

