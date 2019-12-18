Thunderbolts Weekend Preview

Evansville, Ind: After yet another weekend sweep, this time against the Peoria Rivermen, and now riding a six-game win streak, the Thunderbolts look to keep things rolling in this weekend's home and home series with the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Week In Review:

Down 2-0 after one period on Friday, the Thunderbolts would bounce back in a big way in the second period. Matthew Barnaby would score first on a rebound opportunity, and less than a minute later, Derek Sutliffe tied the game on a perfect redirection play. Sutliffe would add a power play goal just a few minutes later, giving Evansville the lead. Peoria would come back to tie in the period, and after a scoreless third period and overtime, the game would go to a shootout. Jake Smith put Evansville ahead in the first round, and with the shootout tied 1-1, Seth Swenson would win the shootout, and the game, for Evansville. On Saturday, it was Evansville striking first, as Barnaby once again got the first Thunderbolts goal. The Rivermen would bounce back with two goals to take a 2-1 lead into the second period, before Stanislav Dzahkov would tie it back up for Evansville. Jake Smith gave Evansville a 3-2 lead later in the period, before Peoria again came back to tie the game. In the final minute of the second period, Smith would score once again, off the back crossbar and back out, giving Evansville a 4-3 lead after quick deliberation from the officials. In the third period, Peoria once again scored a quick pair to take a 5-4 lead until late in regulation, when Austin Plevy came through with a huge goal to force overtime. The game again required a shootout, and Dzahkov would score the lone goal, while Braeden Ostepchuk stopped all five Rivermen attempts, as the Thunderbolts defeated Peoria on back to back nights for the first time in franchise history, and extended their win streak to a franchise record six straight.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts finish off their five-game homestand on Friday night at 7:15 pm CT, hosting the Knoxville Ice Bears for the first time this season. It will be Youth Jersey Giveaway Night, presented by Old National Bank. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a free youth replica Thunderbolts jersey. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets directly at the Ford Center Box Office. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts will make their third trip to Knoxville, for a rematch with the Ice Bears. Puck drop will be at 6:35 pm CT. You can watch Saturday's game in Knoxville on SPHL Live, or you can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, through EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, the Official Thunderbolts Smartphone App, or the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Scouting the Opponent:

- Knoxville Ice Bears:

- Record: 12-5-1, 25 Points, T-3rd Place

- Leading Goal Scorer: Bryce Nielsen (10 Goals)

- Leading Point Scorer: Ricky Kramer (18 Points)

- Primary Goaltender: Joseph Murdaca (7-3-0, .928 Save %)

- Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs. KNX: 1-1-0

The Ice Bears had one game on the weekend, in Roanoke this past Saturday night. Knoxville would go shot for shot with Roanoke in the second period, as Bryce Nielsen, Gehrett Sargis, and Jacob Benson would each score. In the third period, Brady Fleurent would score the lone goal for either side, leading Knoxville to a 4-3 victory over the Rail Yard Dawgs. On Tuesday, the Ice Bears travelled to Peoria for an early-morning matchup with the Rivermen. Bryce Nielsen picked up the game's opening goal in the second period, however the Rivermen would come back to quickly tie the score, before scoring in the third period to defeat the Ice Bears, 2-1.

On the Call-up

- Parker Gahagen (Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL)

o Gahagen made 24 saves on Saturday night in a 3-2 loss to the Utah Grizzlies. He now carries a record of 1-1-0 in 2 games, with a .930 save percentage.

Transactions:

Friday, 12/13: F Fred Hein signed to three-game tryout

Saturday, 12/14: G Cody Karpinski removed as emergency backup goaltender

Monday, 12/16: F Zane Jones activated from injured reserve

Monday, 12/16: F Taylor Makin placed on 30-day injured reserve

Monday, 12/16: F Fred Hein released from three-game tryout

Tuesday, 12/17: F Taylor Makin retired

Tuesday, 12/17: D Carl Greco activated off of injured reserve

Tuesday, 12/17: D Carl Greco placed on waivers

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

