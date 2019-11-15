Thunderbolts Weekend Preview

Evansville, Ind: After falling in both games against the Quad City Storm this past weekend, the Thunderbolts look to hit the refresh button this week, and prepare for two chances to end the Peoria Rivermen's 7-0 unbeaten start.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts earned a point in this past Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Quad City, but showed plenty of resilience, while wearing their Military Appreciation Night uniforms in front of hundreds of military veterans who know the very meaning of resilience. Down 1-0 in the second period, Braden Hellems scored a magnificent end-to-end goal, his first as a pro, to tie the game at 1 aside. Then down 2-1 in the third period, Connor Sanvido would score on the power play to tie the game once again. Former Army netminder Parker Gahagen was very strong in net, making 36 saves on 39 shots. Unfortunately, despite outshooting Quad City on Saturday 40-23, the Storm got almost every lucky break, winning 4-0.

The Week Ahead:

Friday night's game against Peoria will be Swonder Ice Arena night, with fans having the opportunity to skate on the Ford Center ice after the game, and can redeem a free public skate pass at Swonder Ice Arena by presenting their ticket stub from the game. Saturday's game will be Faith and Family Night, presented by Oakland City University, and one lucky high school junior or senior in attendance will win a $12,000 scholarship to OCU. There will also be a free concert in the Ford Center lobby immediately following Saturday's game. Both games will start at 7:15pm CT, and you can get your tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office, online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or by calling 812-422-BOLT (2658).

Scouting the Opponent:

- Peoria Rivermen:

â¦ Record: 7-0-0, 14 Points, 1st Place

â¦ Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs. PEO: 0-2-0

â¦ Leading Goal Scorer: Darren McCormick (7 Goals)

â¦ Leading Point Scorer: Darren McCormick (11 Points)

â¦ Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (4-0-0, .944 Save %)

The Rivermen entered the weekend with a 5-0 record, following a pair of 3-0 wins against Macon at home. On Friday night, Macon would take an early 1-0 lead, but Peoria would quickly tie the game on a goal by Zach Nieminen. The first period would end with two major scrums and several fights, notably involving Peoria goaltender Eric Levine, as he went after Macon's Stepan Timofeyev. Peoria would roll through the second period with four unanswered goals from Jacob Reichert, Zach Nieminen, Alec Baer, and Jake Hamilton. Macon would strike twice in the third period, but it would be too little, too late, as Peoria won the game, 5-3. On Saturday, the two teams would go scoreless in the first period, then exchange two goals aside in the second, both of Peoria's by Jakob Reichert. Tied 2-2 in the third period, Peoria would score three unanswered goals to pull away, from Darren McCormick, Nick Neville, and Jordan Ernst, and win, 5-2.

Transactions:

11/6: D Frank Schumacher activated off IR, placed on waivers

11/6: F Zane Jones acquired from Huntsville in exchange for future considerations

11/7: F Demico Hannoun signed to three-game tryout

11/8: F Scott Donahue placed on 21 Day IR

11/11: D Dale Deon placed on team suspension

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their third season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

