Thunderbolts to Play Doubleheader in Macon this Weekend

Evansville, In.: Coming off a big win on home ice against Pensacola, the Thunderbolts look to carry the momentum into this coming weekend's road trip to Macon, where they will play against the Mayhem this Friday and Saturday night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts were defeated 5-3 in Huntsville on Friday, despite an excellent performance from Scott Kirton, scoring 2 goals and assisting on a Myles Abbate goal in Kirton's first game back from ECHL call-up. Saturday's rematch in Huntsville resulted in a 3-0 loss to the Havoc. Back on home ice on Sunday, the Thunderbolts led 2-0 on goals by Matthew Hobbs and Brendan Harrogate before the Ice Flyers came back to tie. With only 16 seconds remaining in regulation, Vadim Vasjonkin scored the game-winning goal as the Thunderbolts emerged from their 4-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory. Brendahn Brawley started the weekend in goal on Friday, stopping 11 of 15 shots before being swapped for Ty Taylor, who stopped 24 of 25 shots in relief, followed by 30 saves on 33 shots on Saturday and 31 saves on 33 shots on Sunday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Macon, Georgia to take on the Mayhem this Friday and Saturday night at Macon Centreplex Coliseum, Friday's game beginning at 6:00pm CT and Saturday's at 5:30pm CT. Fans can watch Friday and Saturday's games on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch both games at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, March 22nd and Saturday, March 23rd to host the Peoria Rivermen. Friday the 22nd will be Princess & Pirates Night, featuring on-site inflatables once again from Legendary Inflatables, a hair tinsel station provided by B. Lanae Salon, and prizes from Deep Blue Indoor Play. Saturday the 23rd will be Hawaiian Night, featuring the final specialty game-worn jerseys of the season, which will be auctioned off after the game. Replica jerseys will also be on sale at the Thunderbolts merchandise stand.

Scouting the Opponent:

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 12-29-6, 30 Points, 10th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alex Laplante (25 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alex Laplante (39 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Samuel Best (0-1-0, .829 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs MAC: 1-1-1

The Mayhem were shut out 9-0 in Quad City this past Friday night. Saturday's rematch was a closer 7-3 loss to the Storm, with two goals from Brett Mecrones and one goal from Alex Laplante. Matt Petizian started the game on Friday, stopping 5 of 9 shots before being switched with Samuel Best, who finished with 25 saves on 30 shots, and on Saturday stopped 33 of 40 shots.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 40 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P, 10 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 5 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 6 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 19 GP, 7 G, 5 A, 12 P, 4 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Cincinnati Cyclones, prev. Savannah - ECHL)

- 27 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P, 8 PIM

- Cole Ceci (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 3 GP, 0-3-0, 3.45 GAA, .870 Save %

Transactions:

Sun. 3/10: D Bronson Adams signed from professional tryout to standard contract

Sun. 3/10: F Brady Lynn placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Fri. 3/8: F Scott Kirton returned from call-up to Cincinnati (ECHL)

Fri. 3/8: D Michael Douglas activated from Injured Reserve

Fri. 3/8: F Aiden Wagner, D Hayden Ford placed on waivers

Thur. 3/7: F Jacob Kamps signed to contract

Wed. 3/6: F Bruno Kreisz placed on waivers

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

