Thunderbolts Sweep Rivermen, Win 6th Straight

After tying a franchise record, winning five straight following last night's win over Peoria, the Thunderbolts would do one better, winning in a shootout once again, by a 6-5 score, to sweep the Peoria Rivermen and win for a sixth straight time. The Thunderbolts finish the homestand on Friday, December 20th, hosting the Knoxville Ice Bears. It will be Youth Jersey Giveaway Night, sponsored by Old National Bank, and the first 500 kids in attendance will receive a free youth jersey. For tickets to Friday's game, which starts at 7:15 pm CT, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Evansville would strike first, as Matthew Barnaby scored on a deflected Brandon Lubin shot, to give Evansville a 1-0 lead at 8:01, also assisted by Demico Hannoun. Peoria would come back quickly to tie, and would then take a 2-1 lead, going into the second period. However, the Thunderbolts would pounce on a turnover in the Rivermen zone, with Stanislav Dzahkov using the chance to score an unassisted goal to tie the game, 2-2, at the 2:15 mark. At 10:49, Jake Smith gave Evansville their first lead of the night, on a shot off the post and in on a 3-on-2 rush, from Zachary Borsoi and Austin Plevy. Peoria would again come back to tie shortly afterward, but the tide turned again when Hannoun landed a huge hit, drawing in Darren McCormick, who took a penalty by decking Hannoun in front of the officials, an easy call to put Evansville on the power play. On said power play, Smith would again use the iron to help score, as he lasered a shot off the back bar and in, and quickly back out, which required some deliberation from the officials to determine that it would indeed count, giving Evansville a 4-3 lead with 54 seconds left in the period, from Derek Sutliffe and Plevy. In the third period, Peoria would score a power play goal halfway through the period to tie, and only 59 seconds later, took the lead. Down 5-4, the Thunderbolts could not score on a power play with four minutes remaining, but a shot to the net from Dzahkov shortly after with 1:20 remaining found its way to Plevy, who scored the tying goal to force overtime, with Braden Hellems getting a secondary assist for keeping the play alive. Evansville would have to kill off a power play in the final minute of regulation, and in the first minute and change of overtime, to stay even with the Rivermen, and once again, the game required a shootout. Dzahkov scored the lone goal in the shootout, in round two, while Braeden Ostepchuk stopped all five Peoria attempts, and just like that, history was made in the 6-5 win for the Thunderbolts.

Dzahkov scored two goals, including the shootout winner, plus one assist. Smith finished with two goals, Plevy had one goal and two assists, and Barnaby had one goal. Ostepchuk finished with 38 saves, plus five in the shootout, for his sixth win of the season. The Thunderbolts next play the Rivermen on Friday, February 7th, once again at the Ford Center.

