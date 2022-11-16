Thunderbolts Start 5-Game Road Stand with Pair of Games at Birmingham

Evansville, In.: With a full 4-0 sweep of their homestand against Pensacola two weekends ago and the Havoc and Storm this past weekend, the high-flying Thunderbolts look to continue their success on the road, starting with a pair of games this upcoming weekend in Birmingham against the Bulls. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, December 2ndagainst the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts defeated the Havoc 4-1 on Friday night, behind a goal and two assists from Scott Kirton, a goal and assist each from Matthew Barron and Tanner Butler, and another goal from Fredrik Wink. The defense kept Zane Steeves' workload to a near-minimum, and Steeves stopped 19 of only 20 shots faced. On Sunday afternoon the Thunderbolts blasted the Quad City Storm 5-0 with goals from Kirton, Mike Ferraro, Derek Sutliffe, Bryan Etter, and Matt Ustaski. Steeves' 33 saves earned him his first shutout of the season and the 2ndin his SPHL career. Steeves earned the SPHL's Player of the Week honors with his combined 52 saves on 53 shots on the weekend. With the two victories on the weekend, the Thunderbolts now sit in 2ndplace in the SPHL standings, one point behind 1stplace Quad City.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts are in Pelham, Alabama to take on the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, November 18thand Saturday, November 19th, both games beginning at 7:00pm CT. Both games can be watched on SPHL TV with a subscription through HockeyTV. Fans can also listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, through the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/live .

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 4-3-0, 8 Points, T-5thPlace

Leading Goal Scorer: Carson Rose (5 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Carson Rose (13 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (3-2-0, .920 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs BHM: 5-2-1

On home ice for both games this past week, the Bulls defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen 5-2 on Thursday, with Matt Wiesner, Stepan Timofeyev and Mike Davis scoring one goal and assist each, and Jordan Martin along with Jake Goldowski adding a goal each. Hayden Stewart picked up the win in net with 20 saves on 22 shots. The following night against Knoxville saw a narrow 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Ice Bears. Carson Rose led the offense with two goals and an assist, while Martin and Jake Pappalardo scored a goal each. Stewart was in net once again but stopped only 29 of 34 shots faced. The Bulls play in Macon this Thursday night before returning home to host the Thunderbolts on Friday and Saturday.

Call-up Report

- None

Transactions:

Thur. 11/10: Derek Sutliffe signed to Professional Tryout

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their sixth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Individual game tickets, season tickets, and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

