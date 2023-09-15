Thunderbolts Sign Forward George Thurston

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of forward George Thurston for the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbolts' 2023-24 season will get underway on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.

Thurston turned professional late in 2022-23, playing three games with the Quad City Storm. Previously, the Plymouth, Massachusetts native played four seasons of college hockey at Southern New Hampshire University, scoring 48 goals and 80 points in 73 games between 2019-2023. Upon signing with the Thunderbolts, here is what Thurston had to comment: "I'm very excited and honored to play for such a great organization in Evansville. I can't wait to get started and meet all the fans at Ford Center!"

In reaction to adding Thurston, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "George is a big forward with a nice scoring touch. He can play all forward positions but is a natural center which shows his versatility. He has worked hard this offseason to be ready for training camp."

